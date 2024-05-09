Prince Harry stepped back into the public eye this week and had family by his side to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an event he helped establish as founding patron in 2014.

Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, siblings of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, supported Harry at a commemorative event held in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. His cousins Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale were also in attendance.

Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the United States in 2020, settling near Meghan’s home in Southern California and starting the Archewell Foundation. Though he has stepped back from many of his royal family duties in that time, Harry has stayed involved in the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are an international competition for wounded or injured servicemen and women. The next edition of the games will take place in 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Washington, D.C. and Birmingham, England, are the two cities under consideration for the 2027 games, which will be the eighth cycle of the event.

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their sibling bond is like that of any set of brothers. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on […]

Harry’s duties to commemorate the anniversary included speaking on a panel and delivering a reading at St. Paul’s during a Service of Thanksgiving.

Meghan, 42, did not join Harry on the trip to England, but the two will reunite later in the week when they visit Nigeria at the request of the nation’s highest-ranking military official, the Chief of Defense Staff. There, they will meet with service members and participate in activities designed to highlight the Invictus Games. Meghan revealed on her “Archetypes” podcast in 2022 that she has Nigerian heritage.

While Harry is in London, will not be able to see his father, King Charles III, according to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex.

Related: Looking Back at the Royals' Biggest Moments Since King Charles' Coronation Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace It has been an eventful year since King Charles III was officially blessed and anointed as the monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories. Charles assumed the British throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. “My […]

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” the spokesperson said. “The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Since stepping away from the royal family, Harry has maintained a relationship with the Spencer side of his family, and his aunt and uncle have continued to support him publicly. He remains estranged from his brother, Prince William, but shared kind words for him and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, when news of her cancer diagnosis broke in March.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” his statement read.