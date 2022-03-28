Cariuma’s Top-Selling Sneakers Come in New Colors That Are Perfect for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you have a pair of sneakers that you simply adore, chances are you’ll want to score as many versions as you can. We’re sure that every shopper has their go-to pair of white kicks, but why not experiment with some bolder shades? That’s why we love Cariuma’s sleek sneakers — they’re super comfortable, have a timeless look and consistently roll out in new hues that we’re obsessed with!

Best of all, their latest drop is just in time for the spring. Right now, you can get Cariuma’s staple OCA Low sneakers in new colors that are perfect for the season! If you haven’t gotten your hands on a pair of these shoes, this is the ultimate opportunity to give them a try.

Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Is there anything better than wearing a pair of sneakers and feeling casual, comfortable and fabulous? We don’t think so! These shoes are ideal for everyday wear. They have a low profile that’s relaxed around the ankles, plus a classic canvas outer layer that’s breathable. The difference between these shoes and similar sneakers on the market comes down to their soles and the process in which they’re made.

On the inside, you’ll find a cushioned footbed which makes your feet feel supported — yes, you can walk in these shoes for hours on end. What makes them even more superior is the fact that these sneakers are made with the environment in mind. Every element of these shoes is executed in a sustainable fashion as to minimize the impact that large-scale production has. All of the materials are ethically sourced, and the factories they’re made in are environmentally-conscious — so you can buy a pair with peace of mind!

Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Now, onto these new hues! At the moment, the stylish sneakers are up for grabs in a bright pink color, dazzling violet and a bold orange. These color options are a refreshing and funky way to add some vibrance into your everyday style. If you’re not feeling the three new options, you can take your pick from any of the other colors these sneakers come in. That said, spring has sprung — so why not embrace the rising temps and get in on the action thanks to Cariuma?

See it: Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the shoes available from Cariuma here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!