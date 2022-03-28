These High-Waisted Shorts Can Give You the Micro Mini Look Without the Stress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanks to brands like Miu Miu, the micro mini trend is on track to become the street-style star of the spring and summer — but not every shopper is exactly excited about the look. When you wear a shorter garment, there are concerns that you may have to keep adjusting to stay in place — and no one wants their skirts to ride up and show a little too much.

So, if you want to score the aesthetic without the hassle, what’s the solution? Shorts! We found an incredible pair from Florens that actually resemble a cute mini skirt, but you don’t have the worry about any type of mishaps. Just wear them with ease!

Get the Floerns Women’s High Waisted Wide Leg Shorts for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.



These little shorts are super simple, but that’s what we love about them. They’re high-waisted and made from a lightweight fabric that’s reportedly ultra-comfortable. They have a bit of stretch and include an elastic in the back to give you an easy fit around the waist. They’re cut in the same way as a pair of wide-leg pants, but in a much shorter package!

The flared-out leg is what allows them to resemble a mini skirt, which is why we were initially attracted to this pair of shorts. Another advantage that you’ll get with this garment is that you won’t have to deal with chafing thanks to the material between the legs. They’re absolutely ideal for the hot and steamy days of summer!

You can pick up up the shorts in a strong array of neutral colors, and these hues will match with pretty much every other color of the rainbow. No stress here! If you needed any more convincing on why these shorts belong in your closet, did we mention they also have pockets? Yep — they’re truly the all-around package! If you dig the mini look but don’t necessarily love skirts, these shorts have your name written all over them.

