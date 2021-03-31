Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nothing screams “summer fun” the way short shorts do. Shed the layers and drop the cold weather grogginess — we have sunny, carefree days ahead of us and we’re going to make the most of them. That means planning backyard hangouts, beach trips, fire pits, ice cream cone licks and more, all while looking super cute in new pairs of shorts!

We’ve picked out 21 of the most flattering short shorts on Amazon, from denim booty shorts to comfy dolphin shorts and beyond. Now is the time to stock up, so let’s do this!

21 of the Most Flattering Short Shorts on Amazon

Denim Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These onlypuff shorts are major fan-favorites thanks to their cute distressed details and stretchy denim!

2. We Also Love: When it comes to denim, you obviously can’t go wrong with Levi’s shorts!

3. We Also Love: These beachy Pofash shorts have an elasticized waistband for the ultimate summer comfort!

Dolphin Shorts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These SweatyRocks shorts come in so many colors and designs!

5. We Also Love: These Popular 21 shorts are serving up a retro vibe, and we’re here for it!

6. We Also Love: Ready for this? These Verdusa dolphin shorts are satin!

Yoga Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These Soothfeel shorts are great for yoga, but cute and flattering enough to wear on the daily!

8. We Also Love: If you’re looking for that peach booty effect, these KIWI RATA shorts are 100% the way to go!

9. We Also Love: These Aurgelmir shorts have an amazing strappy cutout at the side of each leg!

Faux-Leather Shorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Edgy. Unique. Eye-catching. We can’t say enough good things about these RAMISU shorts!

11. We Also Love: Take the look and comfort of cotton gym shorts…and now make them faux leather. Now you have these Everbellus shorts!

12. We Also Love: For that figure-hugging booty short look, these stretchy ALWAYS shorts are our pick!

Corduroy Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Not everyone considers corduroy for summer, but this Miessial pair proves how chic of a wardrobe addition it can be for the season!

14. We Also Love: These Celebrity Pink shorts come in a pretty pink to help them stand out even more than they already would have!

15. We Also Love: Corduroy shorts with a ruffled hem? These Yimoon shorts are basically our version of fashion heaven!

Patterned Shorts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We want the bold floral pattern on these HUE shorts on everything in our wardrobe (and home)!

17. We Also Love: These Dearlove shorts have such cute camo color combos!

18. We Also Love: These American flag chouyatou shorts will be perfect for the Fourth of July!

Tie-Dye Shorts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These Blooming Jelly shorts have the prettiest spring and summer colors!

20. We Also Love: These flowy Dokotoo shorts have a more subtle tie-dye effect but still a majorly effective one!

21. We Also Love: Tie-dye denim? You know we’re all about these Silver Jeans Co. shorts!

