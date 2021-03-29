21 Slimming Spring-to-Summer Tops on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping is beyond convenient, but it isn’t always easy. How can you know if something is going to fit or flatter your figure solely based on product shots or pictures of gorgeous models?

Well, the key is research — and we’re more than happy to do the heavy lifting for you. Right now, we’re in the market for tops and blouses that will boost our confidence! But here’s the thing: We want these picks to stay relevant through spring and well into the summer heat. That’s why we’ve come up with 21 strong options to shop now. Keep reading for the scoop!

Our 21 Favorite Slimming Tops for Spring and Summer on Amazon

Slimming Blouse Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The vertical stripes on this loose and flowy blouse from CILKOO provide an instant slimming effect!

2. We Also Love: This button-down blouse from Astylish also has stripes that vary in size.

3. We Also Love: The geometric design on this button-down blouse from BIG DART is amazing, and it may help to make you appear slimmer.

4. We Also Love: This flowy top from GOSOPIN uses different patterns to showcase your best assets.

5. We Also Love: Horizontal stripes can look just as slimming as vertical ones, as seen here on this short-sleeve blouse from Chase Secret!

Slimming Fitted Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This cami tank top from ANYFITTING has adjustable drawstrings and a flattering ruching detail!

7. We Also Love: This floral top from Sugar Lips is fitted and flares out at the hem. This is a dream to wear with high-waisted jeans!

8. We Also Love: The ruching on this short-sleeve jersey top from GRACE KARIN helps streamline your figure, according to shoppers.

9. We Also Love: If you’re more of a crop top person, this version from Floerns has two drawstrings on the front and a stretchy, shirred back that will fit your body to perfection.

10. We Also Love: This T-shirt top from Zeagoo has draped ruching that helps smooth out the body and creates an hourglass figure.

Slimming Empire-Style Tops

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Every element of this top from Zaoqee was made to flatter. It has a wrap-style neckline, an empire waistline and a flowy fit that looks great on so many different body types!

12. We Also Love: The off-the-shoulder style and ruching underneath the bust on this blouse from SheIn create the most flattering look!

13. We Also Love: This long-sleeve top from Zeagoo cinches at the bust and flows dramatically underneath. Glam!

14. We Also Love: This top from Zeagoo accentuates the bust with a ruched band right at the waist.

15. We Also Love: This adorable blouse from Milumia has a tie around the waist that makes a statement.

Slimming Swing-Style Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This bestseller from LookbookStore is our top pick when it comes to flattering swing tops! The fit is flawless, and the sleeves with cutouts make it truly unique.

17. We Also Love: Sheer or see-through elements can make a loose top look less frumpy, which is exactly what this blouse from CANIKAT achieves!

18. We Also Love: Swing tops that are sleeveless (like this one from Angashion) are infinitely flattering.

19. We Also Love: Wearing a loose top with an off-the-shoulder neckline, like this one from Asvivid, allows you to show off some skin — without being skintight.

20. We Also Love: This ruffle blouse from Farktop creates gorgeous volume that can conceal any part of the body you may not feel confident about.

21. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the voluminous ballon sleeves on this BELONGSCI blouse.

