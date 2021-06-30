21 High-Waisted Shorts That May Be Even More Flattering Than Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always have mixed feelings about the weather changing. When summer hits, we’re pumped to be able to put away our heavy coats and trade them for tanks and camis. We love sitting outside with a soft-serve ice cream cone in our hand and sandals on our feet. But there’s one thing missing. Our leggings!

Leggings are one of the comfiest, most flattering types of pieces on the planet. They’re an enigma. We always feel so confident in them, but they’re simply too hot to wear all summer, especially when there’s a heat wave going on. It’s definitely more difficult to find pairs of shorts that will have that same flattering effect…but it’s not impossible. We’ve picked out 21 pairs that will do the trick!

Biker/Yoga Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a big Amazon fashion shopper, you already know we’re going with these ever-popular, bestselling BALEAF shorts (with pockets)!

2. We Also Love: These PERSIT shorts are another favorite of ours. We love all of the different designs!

3. We Can’t Forget: The surplice waistband of these Puedizux shorts looks super cool and majorly cinches your silhouette!

Denim Shorts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: No super tight or stiff denim here. These onlypuff shorts keep things chic and comfy!

5. We Also Love: These Plaid&Plain shorts have an elongating effect for mile-long legs!

6. We Can’t Forget: These longer, distressed Tribear shorts will show off your figure beautifully!

Paper Bag Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Paper bag waists are everything right now, which is why we’re adding so many varieties of these Dilgul shorts to our cart!

8. We Also Love: How cute is the bow in the front of these Freeprance shorts? We love the pockets too!

9. We Can’t Forget: We adore the attached matching belt on these Qiaomai shorts!

Lounge Shorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t find yourself missing leggings when you’re wearing these comfy 90 Degree by Reflex shorts!

11. We Also Love: We can’t get enough of the two-tone color-blocking on these GOOCHEER shorts!

12. We Can’t Forget: These figure-loving, tie-dye ZMUBB shorts are so cute, you’ll want to wear them everywhere!

Athletic Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Blooming Jelly shorts easily caught our eye, and we love that they’re quick to dry!

14. We Also Love: These were basically our middle and high school uniform. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Soffe shorts. Wear them high-waisted or roll the waistband down!

15. We Can’t Forget: The cotton-blend fabric on these Champion shorts just looks so soft and we love how it lies against the body!

Bermuda Shorts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: There are so many outfit possibilities for these sleek Gloria Vanderbilt shorts!

17. We Also Love: These pull-on Rekucci shorts have a contour waistband and added back darts, and we love that they’re not too tight at the leg openings!

18. We Can’t Forget: Whether you love to hike or simply love a hiker-chic look, these BALEAF cargo shorts are the way to go!

Linen & Linen-Blend Shorts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These NIMIN shorts keep things lightweight and flowy for summer!

20. We Also Love: These 100% linen Amazon Essentials shorts will be must-haves for any beach trips and vacations!

21. We Can’t Forget: We love how easily these linen-blend NIMIN shorts can be dressed up!

