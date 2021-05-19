17 Fashion Sneakers That Look Totally Adorable With Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For some reason, when we were younger, we convinced ourselves that dresses pretty much had to be worn with either heels or ballet flats. Wearing them with sneakers? Forbidden. Really, we just had yet to really discover our personal style, and we were a little too strict with playing by the rules.

The second we realized how cute sneakers could be with dresses, our entire outlook on fashion changed — and definitely for the better! We realized that mixing and matching different styles and aesthetics was key to creating chic, unique outfits. We also realized that there was a major difference between chunky running sneakers and slimmer-profile fashion sneakers. Though, hey, those chunky running sneakers are actually in right now!

Want to check out some stylish sneakers that will look so good with floral dresses, slip dresses, overall dresses, mini, midi and maxi dresses, skirts and more? We’ve picked out 17 pairs you’ll totally adore!

White Sneakers

1. Superga is at the top of the shoe game right now, as even huge names like Duchess Kate and Hailey Bieber are rocking the brand. We love this platform pair with dresses especially!

2. You can’t go wrong with a sleek slip-on like this Lugz Clipper Sneaker!

3. Love slip-ons, but want to go a little fancier? These Vagabond Shoemakers Judy sneakers have a smooth leather upper — and even a padded leather insole!

4. The versatility of the Keds Champion Canvas sneaker is no joke. This sneaker is a classic for a reason!

5. This list wouldn’t be valid without the chunky Fila Disruptor II Premium!

6. These ALDO Praylian sneakers actually have a little bit of a hidden wedge at the heel, so your legs are going to look amazing in them!

Black Sneakers

7. You know these Dr. Scholl’s Madison slip-ons are going to be wildly comfortable, but it’s a major bonus that they’re so cute too!

8. One look that will never, ever get old for Us is a pair of edgy Converse Chuck Taylors with a summery dress!

9. How fun are these Skechers Scene Stealer sneakers with their rainbow bungee straps?

10. Another classic pick we’ll wear forever? These Vans Era Core Classics. They go with everything — seriously, everything!

11. The snakeskin accent stripe on these Journee sneakers is an unexpected dream!

Colorful Sneakers

12. Pastel sneakers are very in right now, and these blushing pink Adidas Supercourt Sneakers are the perfect way to join in on the trend!

13. Take your footwear game to the next level with these eye-catching PUMA Future Rider Twofold STs, featuring shades of peachy pink, periwinkle and turquoise!

14. These icy blue Reebok sneakers will keep your feet cool in more ways than one!

15. We wear tie-dye all the time, so why not on our feet? These lovely COOL PLANET by Steve Madden slip-ons will be perfect with simple frocks!

16. Red heels always make a statement, and the same goes for sneakers. These Tommy Hilfiger Anni slip-ons are such a great value!

17. We are feeling the metallic magic from these Sperry Crest Vibe sneakers! The way they mix gold, bronze and silver is absolutely magnificent — and they’ll match all of your jewelry!

