These $12 Chain Link Earrings Are Nearly Identical to Duchess Kate’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been doing so much online shopping lately (and always) to revamp our wardrobe for late spring and the anticipated start of summer. We have new tees, new camis, new skirts, new shorts and new sandals in all of our digital shopping carts, and we’re feeling good. There’s just one more category we need to hit to really pull our warm weather wardrobe together: jewelry!

Jewelry is just the thing to complete a cute outfit, always and forever. We know we almost never go a day without wearing earrings, and we’re certainly not the only ones. We know Duchess Kate is always wearing pretty earrings that give Us major jewelry envy. She did it again just earlier this week, wearing a pair of huggies that sent our hearts aflutter. We needed a similar pair — stat!

Get the WEARON 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Duchess Kate and husband Prince William just paid a royal visit to Manor Farm in Durham, UK. They also visited the Belmont Community Center to meet up with young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity that aids those with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre. Kate was dressed casually, but we couldn’t take our eyes off her amazing earrings!

The duchess’ earrings were small, curb link chain hoops in gold plating. We hopped on Amazon and soon found a nearly identical pair for about half the price — on Prime, too! These huggie-style earrings are tiny hoops, with the chain wrapping closely around the earlobe as opposed to a larger pair. This style is 100% on trend right now, and we’re obsessed!

Get the WEARON 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

These earrings are made of a nickel-free, lead-free, high-quality brass, and they’re double-plated with 14K gold. They’re tarnish-resistant too, so you can wear them over and over and over. Just try not to go swimming underwater with them, as with most jewelry!

The Thin Chain version of these earrings is going to get you closest to channeling Kate, but it also comes in a few other chain link styles, including a couple embellished with sparkling stones. If you have multiple ear piercings, you could even get a few to create a cute ear stack. They make for such a great gift for anyone with pierced ears too, it probably wouldn’t hurt to keep a few as gifting backups!

Get the WEARON 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from WEARON here and see more hoop earrings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!