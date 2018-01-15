It’s official: 2018 marks the year of the high-waisted pant. See as proof: Bella Hadid wore the perfect pair of of stretchy wide leg Reformation jeans to dinner on Saturday, January 13. The best part? They’re affordable.

We’ll break down the look for you. Hadid paired her Stretch Flood jeans (slightly cropped with a wide leg and slight flare) with a black turtleneck and a leather trench, as well as a pair of chunky lucite heels. She looked chic, svelte and put-together, but because the pants she wore are stretchy, we know she was comfy too. Bonus: the pair of jeans Hadid wore is environmentally friendly something the brand Reformation is known for, so you can shop guilt-free.

Calling it now: pants with a high waist and a wider leg are going to be huge this year. Why? Because as Hadid models, they can be figure-skimming but totally forgiving. Not to mention, the cropped silhouette in particular is a modern way to show off a killer pair of boots. And Hadid isn’t the only style superstar who is on board with the wide-cut look. This past week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in L.A. wearing an extreme look by comparison. While Jenny from the Block’s $1300 Brunello Cuccinelli jeans were so wide-legged they looked like a skirt, she was modeling the same principle — with a high-waisted silhouette, you can still nip your figure at the slimmest point, giving your bod shape without being overly revealing.

This is a styling trick that we will be employing all winter long.

