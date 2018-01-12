Just in time for the weekend: Gigi and Bella Hadid gave Us two stylish ways to wear our hair for girls’ night out. The supermodel sister duo stepped out to support their mother, Yolanda Hadid, on her birthday that was also the premiere of her new show Making a Model, in NYC on Thursday, January 11, wearing a modern wavy look and retro half-up ‘do, respectively.

We’ll walk you through it: Gigi looked the picture of a carefree, effortless beauty wearing her sandy blonde tresses in loose bends, parted to the side. Gigi’s hair is her best accessory so it makes sense that it was the focal point of her look aside from her quirky, half-striped-half-butterfly print blouse, which she paired with black culottes and Christian Louboutin ankle boots. And her makeup? It was just as fun as her blouse. Think silver shadow with thick, inky black winged liner. All-in-all, Gigi just demonstrated how to pull of the look of a fashion-obsessee with a touch of California-girl, too.

If Gigi’s cool-girl hair was the perfect contrast to her out-of-the-ordinary outfit, then Bella’s hair was the perfect modern take on the retro mod ‘do. The younger Hadid sister wore her chocolate strands in a smooth, half-up style that was straight out of the ’60s and paired it with a trench minidress and white booties. In other words, she would have looked right at home hanging out with the stars of the Pop Art era. But, to keep her look from appearing dated, she kept her warm makeup and flicked liner contemporary.

Take it from the Hadids: the hair can make the look, but it’s all about balancing it with elements in your ensemble. Perhaps they learned from their mother.

