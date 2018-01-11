Just when we think that Jennifer Lopez can’t get any more fabulous, she proves Us wrong. Our latest piece of evidence that she’s the queen of everything: her major Brunello Cucinelli pleated high-rise wide-leg jeans that she wore in L.A. on January 10.

To give you an idea of just how major these trousers were, well, let’s just say they were so wide-leg that they look like a maxi skirt. And the pleated high-waist? The extra detail had major waist-nipping impact. How does one style a pair of show-stopping pants like the ones that J.Lo was sporting? You pair them with a classic striped knitted top, a black Hermes Birkin bag, heeled sandals, chunky oversized silver hoops and, last but not least, classic oversized aviator frames.

This ensemble is yet another example of Jenny from the Block’s killer style chops. Just yesterday, she paired crystal-encrusted Gucci socks with shimmering stiletto sandals to top off of elegant outfit consisting of a tulle skirt and ivory sweater. Lopez is also a fan of the high-waisted pleated pant and has worn them on a number of occasions. Most recently, she rocked a pair of high-waisted plaid pants to a holiday party (they had a tapered leg), which effectively enhanced her whittled waist, while also allowing her to be comfy.

Wide-legs are having a moment, perhaps as a way to get away from the oh-so-tight skinny jeans that have ruled the runways and sidewalks for so long. Any woman looking for a thigh-slimming boost can rejoice — they not only hide an ample upper leg, the elongate for a figure-flattering boost.

Our takeaway: it’s time to invest in a pair of pleated high-waisted pants. Because if J.Lo is wearing them, you know that they are major.

