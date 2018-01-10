Looks like there’s a new member of the Gucci (socks) Gang! Jennifer Lopez posted a stunning shot of herself to her Instagram account wearing an incredible head-to-toe ivory ensemble on Tuesday January 9, but the best part of her next-level look was her $1,340 Gucci crystal-encrusted socks.

Gone are the days when wearing socks with sandals was considered dweeby — it’s high fashion now. J.Lo is proof that all you need to create a killer look is a pair of crystal-embellished stiletto sandals and glittering socks — especially if they are designer. Not only does the look give you a reason to be excited about your socks (which is seldom something anyone says), but it allows you to fake a trend. Don’t want to splurge on a pair of uber popular sock boots? No problem — just pop on a pair of socks and wear them with your favorite stilettos and it will do the trick.

Lopez isn’t the only one who is modeling the socks with stilettos look either. Just last month, Rihanna wore the same pair of Gucci socks with a pair of white mules and paired the look with a slip dress and a puffer. Jenny from the Block, on the other hand,paired the same concept with a girlier vibe: a tulle skirt and romantic soft sweater.

Now $1,340 sounds like a lot to spend on a pair of socks. But they’re crystal-encrusted. And Gucci. And Rihanna and J.Lo are into them. We’ll start saving our pennies now.

