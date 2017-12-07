Rihanna Pairs White Heels WITH $1,340 Gucci Socks and Made the Look Work Like a Champ

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Leave it to Rihanna to reinvent a trend. White boots have been going strong this season — everyone including Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing this — as have the sock boot. Well, Rihanna killed two fashion birds with one shoe stone: she wore a pair of white stilettos with a pair of white crystal-embellished Gucci socks that cost a cool $1,340.

Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and More Sparkle at L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Awards — See Every Look

While the bad news is that the socks from the Resort 2018 show in Milan aren’t exactly affordable, the great news is that using this idea to get the look with any pair of white heels! By following her lead and reaching for a pair of white mid-calf socks to pair with your pumps, you can visually give the effect of a white boot and get in on the uber trendy sock boot silhouette. It’s kind of genius. An affordable dupe to try: Sparkle Cable White Socks from Target.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

As for the rest of her trend-forward look, the beauty entrepreneur was rocking a black satin slip dress (it’s all about the 90’s these days), which she paired with a black, white and red puffer coat and shield frame sunglasses. Talk about a look. But if anyone could pull it off, it’s Bad Gal RiRi.

Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style: Her Absolute Best Looks From Her Third Pregnancy

Not so keen on wearing socks with heels? Hailey Baldwin has also been spotted wearing a killer pair of sock boots recently. Or perhaps you want to copy Rihanna’s slipdress style — in which case you’re in luck, because Selena Gomez recently wore an affordable version of a similar look to the AMAs. Into RiRi’s next level puffer? Gigi Hadid wore a super chic red H&M topper just last month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!