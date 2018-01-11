The ‘80s are back! Want proof? Margot Robbie turned up to film The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, January 10, wearing a tweed Isabel Marant oversized blazer that was boxy in the best way possible. And if you want to follow her lead, toss a tailored, but not overly fitted, topper over a pair of cropped flared jeans, ankle boots and a casual t-shirt and you’ll look the picture of an effortless fashion maven. Consider this your new brunch uniform. And to make your life even easier, we picked out some of our favorite blazer the fit the bill so you can look major for your next “I mean business, but I’m too cool to try” occasion.

