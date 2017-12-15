💙 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

‘Tis the season for many things but mostly indulgence. As a result, everything might feel a little more, erm, snug Fear not, our queen Jennifer Lopez has the solution. The diva posted a snapshot of herself wearing the perfect pair of high-waisted, loose-legged blue plaid pants to her Instagram account, demonstrating the perfect outfit to wear now that we have hit the high holiday season.

Lopez’s ensemble shows a mastery of many style principles, starting with her plaid trousers. These were an ace choice because the banded waist is higher up on her midsection, hitting at the part of her body that is naturally the narrowest. Even better, the vertical lines on the waistband create an elongating effect and draw the eye upward. And, of course, the pattern is a fun and festive twist on the classic tartan. The key part? the leg isn’t fitted — crucial for anyone who wants to help themselves to seconds whether it’s on yorkshire pudding or gingerbread cookies.

To balance the look, the “Jenny from the Block” singer paired her fun trousers with a sleek black turtleneck bodysuit. Not only is the dark hue slimming (it’s all about employing as many tricks of the eye, people), but a bodysuit removes any risk of bulky fabric on the top half of the body, creating a seamless visual line.

And the finishing touch to any holiday outfit: a pair of heeled boots with a hidden platform. A pro like J. Lo knows that makes stilettos infinitely more comfortable and easier to walk in — all the better for circulating and schmoozing at your upcoming festivities.

Like we said, J. Lo is queen: she knows every single clutch styling trick. Consider it her holiday gift to Us all.

