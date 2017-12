Holiday party season is officially upon us and if you’ve been stuck in a hair styling rut lately, let Stylish come to your rescue. Our first ever holiday hair advent calendar features one gorgeous hairdo each day of December on your favorite celebrities like Olivia Palermo, Demi Lovato, Rihanna and more.

From bobby pins to bangs and buns, scroll through to see hairstyles that are sure to turn heads. Why not try them all?