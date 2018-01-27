Kendall Jenner flashed an impressive display of underboob while stepping out with a star-studded crew in New York City on Friday, January 26 — just two days after she supported boyfriend Blake Griffin in Los Angeles amid breakup rumors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was joined by friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye and social media influencer Luka Sabbat. Braving the winter weather, the models wore stylish outfits, with Jenner wearing a white crop top that showcased her abs, along with a long black coat and black jeans. Hadid wore a white tank top with high-waisted dress pants while Baldwin looked pretty in a pink outfit. The trendy crew got together for dinner, where they took selfies and shared photos of their meals on their social media accounts.

Earlier in the day, Jenner shared a video to her Snapchat account of a billboard that featured her and her famous sisters starring in Calvin Klein’s latest ad.

Jenner was previously seen cheering on her boyfriend at the Clippers basketball game on Wednesday, January 24, where Griffin’s team played against the Boston Celtics.

Though the reality star and NBA player have remained mum about their romance, Jenner has supported her beau multiple times at his games and also made an appearance at his December 7 comedy show. Jenner and Griffin, 28, first began hooking up in September.

The pair made their relationship official the following month. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” a source exclusively told Us in October. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”