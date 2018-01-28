While we can always count on the ladies to bring the glamour on the red carpet, we have to give some credit to the guys of the Grammy Awards 2018, who brought their style A-game. From Zayn Malik’s blush colored suit to Sam Smith’s double-breasted green number, we were all about the dapper dudes. The best part? Many complemented their sophisticatedly sexy suits with white roses in honor of Time’s Up. Swoon. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks!