Couple goals! Gigi Hadid kicked off Zayn Malik’s birthday celebration with a sweet Instagram post on Friday, January 12.

The model, 22, added a series of short clips and pics of her and the “Pillowtalk” singer with a heartfelt message.

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn,” the doting girlfriend wrote. “Happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x”

In one picture, the former One Directioner can be seen holding 22-year-old Hadid’s beloved French bulldog up to a white horse, while the other snaps show the adorable duo embracing.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that the couple — who aren’t shy about showing their affection on social media ― are dating. Earlier this month, the supermodel’s famous mom, Yolanda Hadid, spoke to Us about the possibility of wedding bells for the two.

“They’re beautiful together and, you know, that’s up to them,” the 53-year-old Making a Model host said. “It’s their journey. I’m here to support in whatever their journey is. And you know, they’re still young.”

Though the couple’s careers may have them in the spotlight, the British singer gushed to Us in September 2017 about their typical, low-key date nights. “We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other,” he said. “I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that.”

