Gigi Hadid is giving “the golden years” a whole new meaning! The model rang in her 23rd birthday at a star-studded, gold-themed party at the Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Monday, April 23.

The newly single birthday girl (who amicably split from Zayn Malik last month after more than two years together) celebrated her special day in a gold Versace minidress and metallic heels, completing the look with a gold manicure and matching eye shadow. She arrived at the bash with her sister, Bella Hadid, who wore a leopard-print dress with gold embellishments and complementary sandals.

See more photos from the celebration below!