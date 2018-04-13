His muse. Zayn Malik confirmed that he wrote his new single, “Let Me,” about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and revealed that he had wanted to be with the model forever.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the 25-year-old singer said during an a phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, April 13, about his romance. “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about,” Malik continued to Seacrest. “You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Malik and Hadid, 22, revealed on March 13 that they had called it quits after two years together. The former One Direction member broke the news via Twitter.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote at the time. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

The Tommy Hilfiger designer also shared the breakup news on social media at the time.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote via Twitter in March. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be xG.”

Since the split, Malik debuted the music video for “Let Me,” which featured makeout scenes with model Sofia Zamora. Hadid, meanwhile, has also focused on her work and launched a campaign with Reebok earlier this month.

