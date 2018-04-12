Zayn Malik is fighting for love in the new music video for his single “Let Me.” Malik, 25, premiered the romantic track on Thursday, April 12, along with a clip directed by Jose Padilha.

Malik, who stars as Roko in the video, fights off some bad guys at a Miami nightclub in order to get to his dream girl, played by model Sofia Jamora. After the “Pillow Talk” crooner whisks her away from the gangster she was with, the pair share an intimate moment together, kissing while rolling around in a bed covered with white sheets.

The track features the singer belting out lyrics promising a lasting love. “Baby, let me be your man so I can love you / And if you let me be your man, then I’ll take care of you,” Malik sings. “For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours / For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours / For the rest of ours.”

The former One Direction member called in for an interview with Nick Grimshaw on the BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Thursday to talk about his latest music and the inspiration behind his lyrics. Malik revealed that he has written songs about people in his life, but has learned not to tell them about it.

“It’s not always the wisest thing to do. It just complicates things, so I have tended not to do that anymore. I just keep it to myself,” he said, adding that he’s told someone in the past and it was a bit “embarrassing” for him. “I’ll be having a conversation with somebody, maybe a little argument with them, and then [I’ll] throw it in their face: ‘Well, I wrote that song about you so see you later.'”

The singer also revealed that even though he misses “the food and the accents, the banter,” he has no plans of moving back to England and will be living in Los Angeles after his split from his girlfriend of two years, Gigi Hadid. The pair called it quits in March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Since then, Malik has been teasing the arrival of his new music and even deleted all of this posts on his Instagram account before he began promoting “Let Me.” Although he hasn’t announced the title or the release date yet, the singer is gearing up to release his second album this year.

