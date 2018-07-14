Besties reunite! Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid were spotted stepping out of the singer’s NYC apartment on Friday, July 13, after months of not being seeing together.

The supermodel, 23, was clad in a black sweatshirt emblazoned with a green snake — an animal that has become synonymous with Swift, 28, since August, when the Grammy-winner ended her social media strike with a snake video (The move was in reference to her prior feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who called the performer a “snake” in a tweet.)

The “Delicate” singer, meanwhile, opted for a pair of colorful glasses and a tee featuring her other favorite animal, a cat — Swift has two felines of her own named Meredith and Olivia.

The besties have kept a relatively low profile since celebrating the radio debut of “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” Swift’s collaboration with Hadid’s on-again, off-again beau, Zayn Malik.

Later on Friday, Hadid attended Swift’s concert in Philadelphia, where she shared highlights from the evening with fans on her Instagram Stories. “BIG MOOD,” she wrote on a sweet vid of a little girl dancing to the songstress’ hit “Shake It Off.”

She also praised her pal with a sweet tribute, writing, “If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I’m so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you . WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon.”

The Grammy-winner is equally supportive of Hadid. Back in 2016, she cheered on the budding fashion designer from the front row as she showcased her first collection for Tommy Hilfiger.

The Maybelline spokeswoman’s presence wasn’t the only exciting part of the pair’s evening, though. As The Swift Life creator revealed on Instagram, she played the “third wheel” to an engagement that occurred right in front for her.

Fans Anthony and Stephanie met during Swift’s Red tour five years ago and, as Swift revealed in her caption, he popped the question to his lady during Friday night’s meet and greet.

