Her reputation for ultimate party host continues! Taylor Swift threw a star-studded New Year’s Eve bash on Monday, December 31 — and it was complete with costumes.

The “End Game” songstress, 29, was joined by pals including Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid to ring in 2019. Swift was dressed as the Little Mermaid, rocking waist-length red hair and a lobster purse.

“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy,” Swift captioned a series of Instagram pictures. “This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗”

In the first photo of the group, the Gossip Girl alum, 31, is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, holding a basket with a fake Toto dog. Hadid, for her part, went all out as Mary Poppins.

Swift can be seen noshing on a piece of pizza in one picture, while in another she sits next to Reynolds, 42, at a table surrounded by food including a veggie tray and cheese board. She and the Deadpool star jokingly chug bottles of Aviation Gin together in the pic. (Reynolds announced in February 2018 that he acquired an ownership of the brand.)

The new year wasn’t the only thing Swift was celebrating on Monday. Her highly-anticipated Netflix concert special, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, began streaming earlier that same day. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was also spotted on a New York City stroll with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on Sunday, December 30.

The pair, who were first linked in May 2017, were bundled up in winter gear and walked hand in hand from the West Village to Washington Square Park. “They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” a source recently told Us Weekly of the couple. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!