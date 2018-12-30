Cold weather cuties! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn stepped out for a date in New York City on Sunday, December 30, and looked casual and cool while they strolled hand in hand from the West Village to Washington Square Park.

The Reputation songstress, 29, looked gorgeous as always with her iconic blonde hair pulled underneath a black hat. She paired her burnt-orange jacket with maroon pants and black combat boots, while the Mary Queen of Scots star, 27, wore a winter cap, gloves, a blue jacket and gym shoes.

Scroll down to see more pics from their outing.