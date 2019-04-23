Now that’s a party! Celebrities flocked to Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday bash in New York City on Monday, April 22, and looked ready to celebrate.

Pals including Taylor Swift, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin and Hailee Steinfeld stepped out for the celebration at L’Avenue at Saks. As for the model’s famous family, sisters Bella and Alana Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, and parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid were all on hand for some fun with the guest of honor.

At one point during the night, a handful of friends — all wearing denim — surrounded the birthday girl as they belted out a rendition of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes.” E! News reports that partygoers noshed on some of Gigi’s favorite foods such as pasta, sliders, mac and cheese, with macaroons for dessert.

Prior to the extravagant event, Gigi’s loved ones took to social media to share birthday tributes for her special day.

“Happy birthday to my best friend by blood and by choice. I am so lucky 🙏🏽💚💙💜you are everything good my sweet sister. Your empathy, love, loyalty and work ethic are some of the reasons you are so beyond loved by so many,” Bella, 22, captioned a series of pictures of the siblings. “Your creativity and energy to always go above and beyond surprises and excites me everyday!!! I am so inspired by you and every single endeavor that you take. I will be by your side for every single one you take in the future!. I am your #1 fan forever and I can’t wait for forever of birthdays with you!!!!! I love you My little ball of sunshine.”

Olivia Culpo was also in attendance at Gigi’s birthday party. Days prior, the former Miss USA, 26, sparked romance speculation with Zedd after she and the DJ were spotted getting cozy during weekend one of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The flirtatious outing sparked an outpour of emotions from Culpo’s ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola, who later slammed the model on social media. “They mutually decided to end [their relationship in March] and they were fine,” a source told Us. “And then all of a sudden she goes to Coachella, there’s video with Zedd and then Danny got mad and insecure. Danny has a bad temper.”

