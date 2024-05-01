The people’s red carpet — a.k.a. The Kentucky Derby — is almost upon Us, and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi is breaking down what to wear.

Through the years, the annual event — which is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, and centers around a horse race run by thoroughbreds — has garnered a reputation for extravagant fashion, and this year will be no different.

“It’s pretty much all about the hats,” Rassi told Us Weekly during a visit to our New York City studio. She went on to explain that when picking out a look for the big event, attendees (or fans who want to celebrate from home) should try fascinators that are big, sculptural or feature a wide brim.

“We’re seeing bigger hats on runways such as Prada,” Rassi shared. “We’ve gone from this place of quiet luxury, which has been a bit devoid of personality, and the hat is an instant way to add personality to any look.”

Rassi suggests building an outfit around the hat. “Then, think about balance,” she told Us. “If you have a super flamboyant hat, you don’t want a super flamboyant outfit. Also, find the right hat for your face shape. If you’ve got a square face, go with something with rounded edges.”

In addition to over-the-top hats, Rassi gushed that “jumbo florals — specifically the rose” are in. (Think Emily Blunt’s Armani gown from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.)

The preppy aesthetic has also been trending, Rassi said, adding that polo shirts, blazers and plaid patterns will work.

As for color, Rassi is all about “glacial blue.” The shade had a major moment throughout the 2024 awards season, with Lupita Nyong’o dazzling in an Armani Privé gown in the hue at the Oscars in March. “It suits every skin tone,” Rassi gushed.

Next, Rassi walked Us through additional accessories and footwear. She suggested going with “geometric-shaped” handbags and shoes that offer “practicality.”

“The ballet flat. A Mary Jane. Comfort is key,” Rassi explained.

For guests who need a bit more help, Churchill Downs — where the Kentucky Derby will be run — has released the first-ever, inaugural edition of the Kentucky Derby Style Guide. The hand-selected editorial look book features fashion inspired by the past 150 years of Derby looks and was curated by Rassi.