Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt have done it again. After wearing strikingly similar looks at the 2024 Governors Awards, the actresses unintentionally twinned for a second time at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14.

Robbie, 33, and Blunt, 40, graced the red carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in red floral gowns. Robbie wore a floor-length leather design by Balmain. The bespoke creation featured a rose-covered neckline that fell into a fitted bodice that gave off a wet illusion. The dress was completed with a mermaid skirt that cascaded into a train. Robbie teamed the number with a sleek ponytail and dangling diamond earrings. Her Manolo Blahnik heels were hidden by the gown’s hem.

Blunt, for her part, delivered drama in a one-shoulder dress by Armani Privé. The garment, which was first unveiled on the fashion house’s fall/winter 2023 couture runway, was equipped with a sequin construction that flattered Blunt’s figure. The dress was finished with a single rose at the shoulder. Blunt complemented the bold hue with a bright crimson lip. Blunt wore her hair up and accessorized with sparkly silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co. On the red carpet, Blunt posed solo and with her husband John Krasinski, who looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana.

At the Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9, the women wore black. Robbie was elegant in a Celine gown that featured waist cutouts and crystal embellishments as weak as a plunging neckline. She teamed the sophisticated dress with Kwiat jewelry and a pair of Fred Leighton dangling earrings.

Blunt, meanwhile, mirrored Robbie in Miu Miu. Her dress also featured crystal detailing that traveled from her neck to her bust. She accessorized with stacks of diamond bracelets and dangling earrings.

Both Blunt and Robbie opted to wear their hair in loose curls with face-framing pieces tucked neatly behind their ears.