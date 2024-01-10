America Ferrera means business – according to her Governors Awards 2024 outfit.

Ferrera, 39, graced the Tuesday, January 9, red carpet event in a black tuxedo — and bow tie! — made custom by Moschino. The ensemble featured flattering high-waisted trousers, a black button-up shirt and a tailored blazer with sleek lapels. Ferrera teamed the number with pointed-toe black pumps, diamond stud earrings and bright red nail polish.

For glam, Ferrera went for a soft look that included dewy foundation, rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow and a light pink lip. She wore her dark brown bob parted to one side with the ends flipped up.

Ferrera was dressed by celebrity stylist Kara Welch, who gushed over her work via Instagram after the big night. “The feeling when I finally put you in a tux,” Welch — who also styles Tracee Ellis Ross, Greta Gerwig, Sarah Paulson, Hailey Bieber and more — captioned a polaroid of Ferrera in the getup.

Ferrera’s suit is a drastic switch-up from the sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

The floor-length number, which landed on Us Weekly’s Top 5 Best Dressed List, flattered Ferrera’s curves and featured flowers made of pearls throughout.

Ferrera praised the look and Welch, who also styled her for the occasion, via Instagram, writing, “An incredible joy to play fashion with you. You are a master at bringing out the best.”

Ferrera’s latest looks serve as proof that Ferrera is in her It Girl era. While she’s always been a red carpet maven, the actress recently commanded fashion attention while promoting Barbie last year and celebrating the film’s success throughout awards season.

Throughout the film’s press tour, Ferrera dazzled Us in power suits, textured two-pieces, leather jumpsuits and more.

At Barbie’s London premiere in July 2023, Ferrera was the epitome of glamor in a plunging black studded gown by Roland Mouret from the fashion house’s fall 2023 collection. She paired the piece with black Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels, a crocodile-embossed clutch and retro curls.