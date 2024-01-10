Fan-favorite stars are keeping their feet on the gas pedal this awards season.

Just days after the 81st annual Golden Globes, the biggest names in Hollywood got glammed up again for the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9. The annual event — which celebrates awards conferred by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors — honored Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter and Angela Bassett.

Bassett, 65, was commended for her decades-long career. “Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy president Janet Yang said in a press release.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett gushed over the accolade and encouraged the audience to always push for inclusivity.

“This honor isn’t just for or about me,” she said. “What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps toward a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another’s full humanity, stories and perspectives. This must be our goal, and to always remember that there’s room for us all.”

