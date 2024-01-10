Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were caught whispering on the Golden Globes red carpet, but breaking up wasn’t part of their conversation.

“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

Blunt, 40, and Krasinski, 44, stepped out at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, in support of her movie Oppenheimer. Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture but ultimately lost to The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Krasinski joined his wife to pose for photos on the red carpet. A video subsequently circulated of the couple chatting in front of the cameras, prompting social media users to try reading their lips. Many users speculated that Krasinski used the word “divorce,” while others thought he quipped, “I can’t wait to get through this.” Some theorized that the pair were discussing the weather, with Krasinski saying, “I can’t wait to get indoors.”

Blunt and Krasinski have been together since 2008. They wed two years later in 2010.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” Krasinski recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

The A Quiet Place costars went on to welcome daughters Hazel and Violet in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and have learned to navigate the ups and downs of being working parents.

“Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life,” a second source previously told Us in December 2018. “Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates. On the weekend, they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

Blunt and Krasinski made a rare appearance with their kids at the US Open in September 2023, but they often keep their family out of the public eye. In fact, Blunt confirmed earlier that year that she is shifting her priorities to focus on her daughters.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working,” Blunt said during an appearance on iHeartRadio‘s “Table for Two” podcast in July 2023. “My oldest baby is 9 — like, we’re in the last year of single digits — and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that [are] so important when they’re little.”

She continued at the time: “And it’s [them asking], ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin