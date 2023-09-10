Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are match point-worthy parents for allowing their children to witness tennis history at the US Open.

Blunt, 40, and Krasinski, 43, attended the annual tennis tournament on Friday, September 8. The married couple coordinated in blue outfits as they sat in the stands at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium beside their two daughters.

The A Quiet Place costars share Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7. The two girls sat in between their parents, who animatedly watched the match. Violet, who sported a floral dress, even got in some quality daddy-daughter time when she rose from her own seat to sit on Krasinski’s lap. Hazel, for her part, sported a black tee and white baseball cap as she sipped on a beverage and intently watched the game from their box.

Blunt and the Office alum wed in 2010, nearly four years before Hazel arrived in February 2014. Violet completed the family in June 2016.

“Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 of the brood. “Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates. On the weekend, they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

Blunt and Krasinski’s tennis outing with Hazel and Violet comes nearly two months after the actress revealed that she would be taking a hiatus from Hollywood to prioritize her family.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working,” Blunt said during a July appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast. “My oldest baby is 9 — like, we’re in the last year of single digits — and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that [are] so important when they’re little.”

She continued at the time: “And it’s [them asking], ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt, whose Netflix film Pain Hustlers premieres next month, further revealed that acting jobs can be quite “time-consuming.”

“The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” Blunt added. “I think maybe all mothers are … prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother.”