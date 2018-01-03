Pure admiration. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for seven years now, and they still can’t stop gushing over each other. In her February cover story for Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, January 2, The Girl on the Train star opened up about her admiration for her husband’s work as an actor. And he returned the favor.

“John is, like, six feet three, and was playing the most approachable man in the world,” she said about Krasinski’s role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office. “So people will be, like, ‘Jim!’ Guys want to high-five him.”

Blunt, 34, has been acting for nearly two decades but said her husband helped her realize the impact actors can have in fans’ lives. “I am always under the impression that I have a silly job for a living,” she revealed. “But occasionally you will run into someone who deepens your feeling about it. Sometimes people will say they had cancer and The Office was the only thing that made their family laugh during that time. You realize when you are in something that really touches people that it does offer an escape.”

The pair recently worked on the supernatural thriller A Quiet Place together. The film was the first time the duo have collaborated on a project as a couple, and Krasinski was also left in awe by his wife’s acting chops.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he told the magazine. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts. For me, I love acting, and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”

The couple recently moved back to New York City from Los Angeles with their two daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 1, because the British actress missed the intimacy and privacy the city offers. Blunt has stayed away from social media and says that she chooses to not take photos when fans approach her.

“Social media has changed the landscape so an encounter with you is valued more as a social-media currency than a genuine interaction,” she said. “Frances McDormand told us — she just makes my teeth ache I love her so much — when someone asks her for a picture, she says, ‘You know what? I’ve actually retired from that. But I would like to shake your hand and meet you.’ ”

Blunt will play Mary Poppins in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, out next Christmas, and says her approach to social media won’t change just because of the film. “I don’t think it does s–t, to be honest,” the actress said. “I think a movie lives or dies on word of mouth and the trailer. I have seen people do endless social media campaigns and the movie tanks, so I don’t see a correlation.”

She added: “I strongly believe that my job is to persuade you that I am playing somebody else, so exposing too much personally is just something I can’t get on board with.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress and the Detroit star tied the knot in Como, Italy, in 2010.

A Quiet Plate will hit theaters on Friday, April 6.

