Oppenheimer costars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon’s connection spreads to their children, who adore one another.

“Our kids hang out a lot,” Blunt, 40, told E! News in an interview that aired on Tuesday, July 11. “Matt’s children are older than mine and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones.”

The English actress — who shares Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski — told Damon, 52, that his “daughters are so sweet with them.”

Damon, for his part, shares three daughters, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, as well as stepdaughter Alexia, 24, with wife Luciana Barroso. The Air actor, who wed Barroso, 46, in 2005, was equally as boastful about his kids’ connection with Blunt’s little ones.

“My youngest loves to look after [Emily’s] two kids because she gets to be the oldest,” he told the outlet. “She never gets that, so it’s nice.”

Blunt chimed in, saying her girls “worship Matt’s kids.”

Earlier this week, the Mary Poppins star opened up about just how close she and Damon have become both on and off screen. She revealed during the Monday, July 10, episode of the “Table for Two” podcast that Damon is her neighbor in New York City.

“They’re in our building. We are like some weird commune. I don’t ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers,” she quipped. “I haven’t seen him in regular shoes in a long time. That’s because we live in the same building. We just pop down to see each other. It’s the best.”

Jokes aside, Blunt told listeners that Damon is “just the most easygoing, beautiful person.” His wife, however, is “even more beautiful,” according to the Jungle Cruise actress.

“We all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said, ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We’ll live in the same building!’” Blunt, who married Krasinski, 43, in 2010, recalled of the two families’ connection. “But there’s really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners … the kids love each other.”

While Blunt only had good things to say about Damon and his crew, she confessed that her busy schedule over the past year has taken her away from her daughters too much.

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” Blunt revealed on the podcast. “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”