Girl dad! Matt Damon stepped out with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and three of their four daughters for the premiere of his new film, Air.

The Martian star, 52, smiled in an all-black ensemble while posing next to Isabella, 16, who donned a black floral dress with layered necklaces for the Monday, March 27, occasion. Next to her stood Stella, 12, who sported a corseted black top with a black floral skirt and Alexia, 24 — whom Barroso, 46, shares with ex-husband Arbello Barroso — wearing a gray floral dress. The Argentina native matched her husband in a black long-sleeved mini dress.

Damon and Barroso’s daughter Gia, 14, was not in attendance at the Los Angeles event. The couple — who tied the knot in 2005 — also posed for some photos of just the two of them.

The Departed actor and his wife have both expressed gratitude for their partnership over the years. “I just know I think we both feel really, really lucky to have met each other so we don’t take that for granted,” Barroso told Vogue in May 2018. “It’s life and marriage, so there’s ups and downs you know, but overall, it’s easy and it’s fun. And he’s such a good dad.”

The Oscar winner, for his part, admitted during an August 2015 conversation with Entertainment Tonight that he thinks “marriage is insane” when asked about his longtime pal and Air costar Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Garner. (The exes called it quits after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2018).

Damon continued: “It’s a crazy idea, but I love being married to my wife. So, I wouldn’t tell anybody else about their relationship. But I’m lucky I found my wife. And I guess maybe, if there’s any secret … it’s to feel lucky.”

In addition to feeling grateful for Barroso, the Massachusetts native previously credited his daughter Isabella with keeping him humble.

“She doesn’t want to see any movies that I’m in that she thinks might be good,” Damon said of the teenager during a July 2021 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, adding that she refused to watch his Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

“She just likes to give me s—t,” he continued. “My daughter said, ‘Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ I said, ‘It was called The Great Wall.’ And she goes, ‘Dad there’s nothing great about that movie.’ She keeps my feet firmly on the ground.”

Monday’s premiere was a family affair as 50-year-old Affleck — who directed Air — attended with wife Jennifer Lopez.

“She’s brilliant,” the Argo star told ET of Lopez, 53, during a red carpet interview. “[She] helps me in every conceivable way.”

The pair secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before having a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia residence one month later. The Town actor shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with Garner, 50, while Lopez coparents twins Emme and Alex, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

