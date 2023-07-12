Emily Blunt is taking a step back from acting to focus on the two children she shares with husband John Krasinski.

Blunt, 40, made the comments during a Monday, July 10, appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast. When asked how she balances her career with being a mom to daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, Blunt replied, “Not always well.”

She continued: “It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know. But this year I’m not working.”

Blunt has several upcoming projects, including Oppenheimer, which hits theaters on July 21, and Pain Hustlers, which will premiere in October. Noting that she “worked quite a bit last year,” the Jungle Cruise actress explained why it’s important to her to take a break.

“My oldest baby is 9 — like, we’re in the last year of single digits — and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that [are] so important when they’re little,” she said on Monday. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Although Blunt emphasized that she had “a beautiful time” working on all her recent projects, the U.K. native shared that “some were more time-consuming than others.”

She added: “The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance.”

Blunt also confessed that part of her decision came down to “guilt,” which she described herself as “very prone” to. “I think maybe all mothers are,” she said. “You’re prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother.”

Although projects like Oppenheimer have kept Blunt away from her kids at times, she recently shared how one of her costars from the film has become enmeshed in her family’s life.

“Our kids hang out a lot,” Blunt told E! News of her and Matt Damon’s children during a Tuesday, July 11, interview with the outlet. “Matt’s children are older than mine and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones.”

Damon, 52 — who shares daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, as well as stepdaughter Alexia, 24, with wife Luciana Barroso — echoed the sentiment.

“My youngest loves to look after [Emily’s] two kids because she gets to be the oldest,” he told the outlet. “She never gets that, so it’s nice.”

Blunt — who wed Krasinski, 43, in 2010 — added that her girls “worship Matt’s kids.”