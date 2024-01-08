Emily Blunt and John Krasinski traded in a night at home for a night of fun at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The couple looked nothing short of glamorous on the carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7. Blunt, 40, looked like a Golden Globes statue in a glittering gold custom Alexander McQueen dress. She paired her gown, which featured a white tulle skirt, with a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany diamond necklace, bracelet, ring and brooches, as well as diamond and platinum earrings. Blunt also sported a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Krasinski, 44, matched the red carpet in a chic red tux jacket, which he paired with maroon pants, black dress shoes and a black bow tie.

While Krasinski was not nominated at the awards ceremony, he played the part of a proud husband to Blunt, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her performance as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The biopic, which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon, scored a total of eight nominations, including best actor and best supporting actor nods for Murphy, 47, and Downey Jr., 58, respectively. Nolan, 53, scored two nominations for himself, Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, while the film also earned Best Picture Drama, Best Score – Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nods.

The film, which tells the story of the man who created the atomic bomb, premiered in July 2023 just ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike. That month, Blunt and other cast members walked out of the movie’s London premiere after the strike was officially announced.

“If they call it, we’ll be leaving together as [a] cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to,” Blunt explained to Deadline at the time. “We will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

Around the time of the strike, Blunt announced that she would be taking a step back from acting to be with her family. “The [projects I do] that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she said during a July 2023 episode of the “Table for Two” podcast.

Amid the strike and her acting break, Blunt enjoyed spending quality time with Krasinski, whom she wed in 2010, and their two daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7. The family of four sported coordinating blue outfits while attending the US Open in New York City in September 2023.

Later that month, Blunt and Krasinski were among many celebrities in attendance at the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards, hosted by George and Amal Clooney. Blunt looked stunning in a red Zuhair Murad dress, which she paired with a matching sparkly red clutch and diamond accessories. Krasinski, meanwhile, donned a classic black tux, white dress shirt and a black bow tie.

The 2024 Golden Globes marks one of the first major awards shows to take place following the SAG-AFTRA strike’s conclusion in November 2023. “I feel like it’s such a good contract, and our lowest-paid members who [work] in background, they got an unbelievable deal, and our expert from that community said they’ve never felt so represented,” union president Fran Drescher told CNN after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP.