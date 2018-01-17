Don’t dump out your cosmo mix just yet! Sarah Jessica Parker just revealed that it’s possible that a third Sex and the City movie could happen, regardless of costar Kim Cattrall shooting down the idea. During an interview with Ellen Degeneres on Wednesday, January 17, the Divorce star addressed the headline-making announcement she had previously made, stating that the franchise was “over” and that she was extremely “disappointed,” especially since the third film already had a script.

“I think there’s a period of grief, a mourning process,” Parker, 52, told DeGeneres when asked if there will be a third film. She then joked: “Perhaps we’ll be able to consider … say for instance, you playing Samantha.”

The host then asked her again if there will be a third film, trying to get a real answer.

“I don’t know. Last week, I said ‘No.’ Reality is a brutal companion,” she told DeGeneres. “I feel like maybe, I don’t know. I have to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows. Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now, I don’t know.”

Following Parker’s original statement about the movie being scrapped, speculation began to circle that Cattrall was to blame. In an October interview, the 61-year-old, who played Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series and the two films, revealed that her heart wasn’t in it anymore. She also called out Parker for her comments that ultimately alluded to her. “I really think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall told Piers Morgan. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Parker revealed in an interview with Daily Beast that the drama surrounding the third film was “enormously painful” for her to go through.

“The thing I continue to learn is how painful it can still be, after all these years. When things aren’t true, especially when it is a personal attack about your character, the way you’ve chosen to conduct yourself specifically. I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts,” she said in the interview published Friday, January 12. “I just kept saying, ‘This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege.’”

