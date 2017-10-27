Kristin Davis Hopes ‘Sex and the City 3’ Can Still Happen

More Charlotte, please. Kristin Davis isn’t throwing in the towel just yet when it comes to a third Sex and the City movie.

Biggest Celebrity Feuds

“For us, it’s hard because we’ve been doing it a long time and it’s been an amazing journey. We have a franchise that we’ve built over 20 years, almost, with four leading women, which is really unheard of. So for us I’m just grateful. I know my costars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” the 52-year-old told E! News at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in L.A. on Wednesday, October 25. “Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great. I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, of course, recently confirmed that Charlotte York, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) would not be reuniting onscreen again. “It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Parker told Extra on September 28. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

TV Shows Gone too Soon

Soon after, costar Willie Garson appeared to suggest on Twitter that Cattrall was the reason for the delay. Cattrall, for her part, would go on to say she’s “never been friends” with the other lead actresses, she put her SATC schedule above having children and slammed Parker in a TV interview.

“And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” she told Piers Morgan on October 2. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

TV to Movie Stars

She added: “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Amid the drama, Cattrall has been responding to fan remarks on Twitter. She even retweeted a comment that suggested that the franchise just kill off her character.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!