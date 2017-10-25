Kim Cattrall put her Sex and the City role above all else in her life — including having children.

During the Monday, October 23, episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the actress, 61, revealed that she and third husband Mark Levinson thought they were ready to start their family in 1998. Then she looked at her filming scheduled for Sex and the City.

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I have 19-hour days on this series.’ My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s?” she told Piers Morgan. “I thought, ‘I don’t think it is going to happen.’ It was the first moment — it was extraordinary — in my life where I thought, ‘Maybe I’m just not going to do this.’”

Cattrall also went on to say that she does feel maternal, but it just didn’t work out due to “fate, timing, luck, [and] destiny.”

However, that’s the reason she’s now mentoring young actresses who are trying to figure out what they want to do. “I thought, ‘I have a place to be a mom here — not a biological mom, but a mom and an auntie and a friend,’” she added. “And that has really given me so much. As much as I give, I get twofold back.”

As Us previously reported, Cattrall also took the opportunity during this interview to clear up the rumors that she turned down a third film because of monetary reasons. “I never asked for any money,” she explained. “I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

When asked about her relationship with her costars, she responded, “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall was shocked that she was getting so much negative press after Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in an interview on September 28 that she was very “disappointed” about the third film being scrapped. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall said. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

