The Sex and the City feud is heating up. Kim Cattrall, who recently called out costar Sarah Jessica Parker for not being “nicer” when talking about her in the press, has once again spoken out, this time saying there was a never a friendship between the leading ladies.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, the actress, 61, explained that the bond her character had onscreen with her costars wasn’t the same off screen. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

She also touches on the rumors that she turned down a third film because she wasn’t being paid enough. “I never asked for any money,” Cattrall says in the new interview, set to air Monday night, October 23, in the U.K. “I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Parker, 52, recently confirmed that the franchise was over, telling Extra that she was “disappointed” by everything that had went down. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she said in a September 28. “I’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Then on October 2, Cattrall called her out. “And now, at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” she told Piers Morgan. “And now this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.”

Two days later, a fan took Instagram to ask her to “find a way” to make a third film. She took that opportunity to explain why it wasn’t happening — and it had nothing to do with money. “I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore. I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41,” Cattrall replied. “I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”

