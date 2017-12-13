The drama is heating up in the OC. Meghan King Edmonds has officially responded after her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson told Us Weekly that she doesn’t know why Edmonds is a part of the hit Bravo reality show.

“She’s so desperate,” Edmonds, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 13. “She says she doesn’t care about me, yet she’s one of my top engagers on Instagram — I don’t even follow her — and she’s talking about me. It’s laughable. Additionally, I’m really close with Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador], so goes to show how little she knows them.”

As previously reported, Gunvalson, 55, told Us exclusively on Tuesday, December 12, that she has “no desire” to see the pregnant Bravo star and she is “not friends with anybody” on RHOC.

“No desire, truly no desire to see her. She lives in St. Louis, I don’t even know what she was doing on our show anyway,” Gunvalson said. “She lives in St. Louis, she’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is. She’s socially friends with people, but we don’t all hang out together. I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be our show, we’ll see.”

Gunvalson also told Us her friendships with castmates Tamra and Shannon are “in a better place” after feuding throughout the most recent season.

Edmonds, who announced she is pregnant with her second child during the season 12 reunion, joined the cast of RHOC during season 10 in 2015. Gunvalson, meanwhile, is the only original cast member still on the show.

Fans speculated that a quote Edmonds shared on Tuesday via Instagram was about Gunvalson’s comments.

“Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing,” the quote read.

Bravo has not yet announced who is returning for the next season of RHOC, but if asked, Gunvalson, told Us she would sign on.

“I would say yes. My life isn’t over yet. I’m having fun!” the Coto Insurance founder said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!