She’s not having it. Meghan King Edmonds took to Instagram to seemingly fire back at her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson after the latter told Us Weekly that she doesn’t know why Edmonds is on the show.

The pregnant Bravo star, 33, shared a quote on her page on Tuesday, December 12: “Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing.”

In an interview with Us published earlier that day, Gunvalson, 55, spoke about her relationship with Edmonds. The businesswoman said she has “no desire, truly no desire,” to see Edmonds. “She lives in St. Louis,” Gunvalson added. “I don’t even know what she was doing on our show anyway.”

“She’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is,” Gunvalson continued. “She’s socially friends with people, but we don’t all hang out together. I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be our show. We’ll see.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been drama between Edmonds and Gunvalson. Back in 2015, they got into a heated Twitter fight after Gunvalson went to dinner with former RHOC star Jeana Keough.

“Surrounding myself with the original HW that actually is not evil,” Gunvalson wrote along with a photo. Edmonds responded saying, “You told me (and all HWs) you thought Jeana Keough was disgusting and refused to film w her after your mom died,” which caused Gunvalson to retaliate in a series of tweets.

Edmonds joined The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in 2015, while Gunvalson is now the only original cast member left on the show. Bravo has not announced who will be returning for the next season, but Gunvalson said she would for sure sign on if asked.

“I would say yes,” Gunvalson told Us during the interview. “My life isn’t over yet. I’m having fun!”

