Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship may be over, but that did not stop the former Real Housewives of New York City star from reaching out to the Skinnygirl mogul after the death of her on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

“I did [it] the old-fashioned way. I wrote a handwritten note,” Radziwill, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively at GoldBar in NYC on Tuesday, September 25, during the anniversary celebration for Evine After Dark, the first-ever sex and intimacy show on a shopping network.

The journalist, who announced her exit from the Bravo reality series in July, said that Frankel, 47, did not reply to her note, but she understands why.

“There’s no reason to respond back,” Radziwill told Us. “I remember when my husband [Anthony Radziwill] passed away [in 1999]. I really appreciated people who wrote. Email was around, but not necessarily texting. But to get a note in the mail was really nice, and there’s no pressure to respond to that.”

Though the two women bickered throughout season 10, the Widow’s Guide to Sex & Dating author wants nothing but the best for Frankel.

“I wish her well. I do,” Radziwill told Us. “I know she probably went through a really hard time. I know what that’s like. You don’t wish that on anyone.”

Shields was found dead from a suspected overdose at the age of 51 on August 10 in his apartment at Trump Tower in NYC. He had dated Frankel on and off since 2016 and even proposed to her in April.

Shortly after the businessman’s death, Radziwill tweeted, “I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

