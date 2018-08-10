Putting differences aside. Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill offered her condolences on social media after costar Bethenny Frankel’s on-again, off-again beau Dennis Shields was found dead in his hotel room at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, August 10.

“I just heard the sad news about Dennis,” Radzwill tweeted. “He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic.”

Radzwill, 54, is the first of Frankel’s costars to speak on the 51-year-old’s death. The journalist left the show in July after six seasons and told Us Weekly July 25 of her choice to leave: “I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing.”

After Radziwill’s exit from the hit Bravo show, Frankel, 47, hinted that her one-time castmate, with whom she had been feuding since accusing Radzwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of declining to work on a mission trip without pay in season 10, may not have ended her run voluntarily. “Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return,” she tweeted on August 1. “It’s based on research & focus groups & you. Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

Though Shields’ cause of death has not yet been determined, the NYPD PIO confirmed to Us on Friday that “police responded to a 911 call of an aided male inside of 721 5th Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered the unconscious male at the location. EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased.”

The Skinny Bitch entrepreneur had maintained a friendship with Shields over the course of 20 years, and their relationship turned romantic in 2016.

She recently shared footage of herself with Shields at a New Orleans wedding on an Instagram Live in May 2018.

Frankel has yet to comment on his death.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!