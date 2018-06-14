There may be hope for NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak after all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star thanked her costars for their support after she announced that her husband, Gregg Leakes, has been diagnosed with cancer — and revealed that even Zolciak reached out.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the out pouring of love, support, thoughtfulness & prayers,” NeNe, 50, began in an Instagram message on Thursday, June 14. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets & holistic healthcare. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed! Now we have to decide whether we do chemo or not? Would you?”

“Thank you so much to the ladies i work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement,” she continued, tagging Cynthia Bailey,Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, Lisa Wu and Zolciak.

“and yes @Kimzolciak,” the Bravo star wrote. “We hope you all know that this really means a lot.”

NeNe and Zolciak, 40, have had a tumultuous friendship since season 1 of RHOA, which aired in 2008. The most recent drama between the two women played out during season 10 of RHOA after the Don’t Be Tardy star’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, took a video that she claimed showed roaches in Leakes’ bathroom. As a result, the women on the series accused Zolciak of being racist during the reunion and she was slammed for making a comment that racism isn’t “real.” The “Google Me” singer apologized for her remark, but also claimed that she was ganged up on at the reunion and accused NeNe of trying to “kick” her at the taping.

A source tells Us Weekly that despite the drama, it isn’t a surprise that Zolciak reached out to her former castmate.

“They have a longstanding relationship,” the source explains. “You saw them at odds this past season on RHOA but they didn’t show them getting along, laughing, and being friendly but there is a longstanding relationship there.”

NeNe revealed on Wednesday, June 13, that Gregg, whom she was married to from 1997 to 2011 and remarried in 2013, had been diagnosed with cancer. “Our New Normal and the fight begins,” she captioned a photo of her husband at the hospital on Instagram.

While NeNe is expected to return for the upcoming eleventh season of RHOA, Us Weekly confirmed in April that Zolciak would not return.

