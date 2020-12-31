Back on! Meredith Marks and husband Seth Marks are back together after a separation that rocked their Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars.

Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 31, the reality TV star said the issue between her and her husband wasn’t lack of love.

“I mean, we always have loved each other — that was never the issue. It was just we were completely disconnected and it was like a wake-up call,” Meredith, 48, shared. “It was like, ‘Wait a second, I better really make the effort and put in the time.'”

This isn’t the first time Meredith and Seth have gotten back together, nor was it their only separation. This time is different, though, the Real Housewives star assured Us.

“Number one, we’ve been through intense therapy individually and with a marriage counselor, and in the past when we tried marriage counseling, we never really got past a few sessions,” Meredith said. “One of us would walk out in a fit of anger and end it. So we really made the efforts to put in the work, to kind of reprogram ourselves to communicate differently.”

The mother of three continued, “We worked so much on ourselves individually and together and we are actually connected and communicating, whereas in the past it was just angry jabs at each other.”

She said that hiding her separation from children Reid, Chloe and Brooks, as well as her costars, meant they “couldn’t resolve anything because we were locked in our little corner.”

As for what the future holds, Meredith and Seth are hopeful they’ll continue to be “bigger and better and stronger.” One thing they won’t be doing? Getting married again.

“Well for starters, we are not doing a vow renewal. Let’s start with that because that seems to be a big part of the curse, and I have my fingers crossed but everyone says vow renewals and reality TV are not a good idea,” Meredith told Us on New Year’s Eve. “To me it’s going to be about really being open and communicating with one another.”

Meredith and Seth secretly separated before filming began, she told Us in November during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

“Our own children didn’t know we were separated, and we were living in the same home, raising our kids, trying our best to keep a strong parental front for our children,” she said at the time. “I know why I did it for my own family and I know my intentions were good, but I’m not sure it was really the right choice. My kids were surprisingly supportive.”

The TV personality revealed that she and Seth were “on and off for years” but were “100 percent private about it” before the show.

“The separations we’ve had have been on and off for years and we’ve even dated other people from time to time,” she explained to Us. “It was not something I really wanted to talk about, but I had to and was forced to talk a lot more than I even wanted to by some of the women and that to me is not being a good friend.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper