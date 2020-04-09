Dorit Kemsley won’t settle for anything less than everything — even in her legal battles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will address her much-discussed lawsuit on season 10 of the Bravo series.

“I had maintained from the beginning that it was in the right hands and I couldn’t really talk about it, although everybody wanted to. There were a lot of things that came out in the press that weren’t true,” the 43-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the Wednesday, April 15, premiere. “It’s very difficult when you’re fighting something with your hands tied behind your back. So for us, we always knew that it was going to be resolved and get resolved and it was a matter of time and justice and so for us it was very freeing. Of course, very happy that it’s behind us and not in front of us and we’re able to just be done with it.”

Dorit and husband PK Kemsley first made headlines in August 2018 when a video surfaced online of someone confronting her over money she allegedly owed her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne. Us confirmed in October 2019 that the couple not only settled with Horne, but PK also resolved a $1.2 million suit with a creditor named Nicos Kirzis.

“You just have to try for it not to affect you and your family really, because it does, and you kind of live in this world where you know that’s going to happen inevitably and when it hits home like that it’s difficult to have that hard outer shell, but you learn, you learn to and we stay strong as a family and I’m grateful for that,” Dorit told Us, noting that her marriage to PK is stronger than ever. “Because my husband and I had the type of relationship where we really support one another. So if I was feeling low or sad he really just knows how to boost me up and vice versa.”

She added: “When you can come out of any kind of a conflict or you go through things together it inevitably makes you stronger if you survive it because you know how to go through it together. I was always, and I always will be on my husband’s side and vice versa. So for us it was just a matter of time.

Dorit and PK, who wed in 2015, share son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4. While reports surfaced in February that the pair were on the rocks, the Bravo star told Us that the twosome have “always had a great relationship.”

“We’re very much in our love bubble. We’ve been together almost 10 years,” she gushed. “I would say we got to know one another very quickly. When I met PK I thought I had known him my whole life. So things are good, thank goodness.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.