Crystal Kung Minkoff will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 14.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Crystal, 41, said via an Instagram video on Monday, April 15, confirming her departure. The TV personality, who joined the cast of the Bravo hit in 2021 for season 11, thanked the fans for following along with her story.

Crystal teased, “This is not goodbye. It’s see you soon,” noting that her “biggest gift” has been “connecting” with the viewers.

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support,” she added. “This has been such a fun chapter.”

Throughout her three seasons, Crystal has feuded with multiple costars from Erika Jayne and Annemarie Wiley to Dorit Kemsley. She has also been vocal about her ups and downs with an eating disorder, which began as a tween.

Outside of the show, Crystal reportedly made waves at 2023 BravoCon where she rubbed Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers the wrong way.

After Olivia claimed via an Instagram comment in November 2023 that Crystal “was rude” at the fan event, Crystal fired back claiming she had “no idea who she is.”

Crystal alleged during a December 2023 appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast that she’d never met Olivia, but there was a photo from a year prior when they did cross paths. Crystal explained that she thought Olivia was “mad” that she didn’t recognize her at BravoCon and therefore called her rude.

“[It’s] not rude. There’s a lot of people that don’t know who I am [and] I’m not like, ‘You’re rude. You should know who I am,’” Crystal said. “Genuinely, I don’t watch [any of the other Bravo] shows, so if I don’t recognize you, it’s not a [diss]. That’s an ego-driven thing that has nothing to do with me.”

Prior to her exit from RHOBH, Crystal’s year was already off to a rocky start. The entrepreneur revealed in April that while she was overseas with her family, their house had been broken into.

“I posted [I was out of town] and they tried to break in and my housesitters, my friends, had to deal with it face-to-face,” Crystal said during the April 12 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “It was my girlfriend so she was very shaken up. She FaceTimed me and I think was very freaked out. I just felt so bad. It just reminded me that we need to step it up even more. Every time we hear a story, we step it up and [now] we’re going to go full on.”

Crystal, who was in Japan on spring break with her husband, Rob Minkoff, and their son Max, 11, and daughter Zoe, 8, confirmed that her friends were all OK after the scary incident.

Crystal isn’t the only possible casting shakeup RHOBH fans might see this year. Annamarie announced in March she’s not returning after one season.

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, teased last month that her participation in season 14 will be a “last-minute” decision.

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” Kyle, whose split from husband Mauricio Umansky was a main season 13 story line, told Extra in March. “It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”

The pair announced their separation in July 2023 but have not legally divorced.