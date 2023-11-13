Olivia Flowers did not get a good impression of Crystal Minkoff at BravoCon.

The Southern Charm star, 31, took to Instagram to react to Minkoff’s claims that several stars were “rude” at the three-day fan convention and flipped the script on the Housewife. “I thought she was rude,” Flowers commented on E! News’ post about Minkoff’s remarks.

When Minkoff, 40, sat down with E!’s Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon on Wednesday, November 8, she said that there were “so many” unfriendly faces at the Bravo event.

“It’s shocking. I’m not gonna say any names, but New York,” Minkoff said. When asked whether she was referring to the OG stars of The Real Housewives of New York City (Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan were in attendance) or the women featured on the rebooted season 14 (Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank), Minkoff said “both.”

Related: 80 Bravolebrities Name the Bravo Star They'd Least Want to Feud With There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best. While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below […]

During her trip to Sin City, Minkoff also had an awkward encounter with Jeff Lewis. While chatting with E!, she addressed Lewis saying at the “Ask Andy” panel that the season 13 premiere of RHOBH was the “best episode” featuring Minkoff since she “didn’t talk the entire time.”

“That’s Jeff Lewis and he’s sort of known for sticking it to people,” Minkoff explained while noting she ultimately “won” by getting an apology from the TV personality.

While Flowers hasn’t given more details of her interaction with Minkoff, she was avoiding a member of her own cast: Taylor Ann Green.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: All of the Biggest Revelations and Announcements to Come Out of BravoCon 2023 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

“I don’t know. I mean this BravoCon, I’m not talking to Taylor and Madison [LeCroy] is my good friend, so any — weirder things have happened,” Flowers exclusively told Us on the red carpet at BravoCon when asked whether she and Green could repair their damaged friendship after Green kissed Flowers’ ex Austen Kroll.

Green, 28, told Us in her own interview that her drama with Flowers had been “tabled” after Green’s brother died in June and Olivia lost her brother in January.